Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.04) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.32) to GBX 702 ($9.24) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

