Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Mesa Laboratories worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,122 shares of company stock worth $1,908,378. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

