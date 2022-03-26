Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,545 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,233,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 286,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $151.50 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average is $143.97.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

