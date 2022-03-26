Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 133,731 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.35% of Delek US worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Delek US by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

NYSE:DK opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

