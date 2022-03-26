salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $558,305.24 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.04.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 82,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

