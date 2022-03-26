Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

SAL stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

