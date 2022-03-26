Saloni S. Varma Buys 9,223 Shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Stock

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of Thorne HealthTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ THRN opened at $6.28 on Friday. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

