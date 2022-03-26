Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.96 ($38.42).

SZG stock opened at €48.00 ($52.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.72 and a 200 day moving average of €32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a 52 week high of €44.64 ($49.05).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

