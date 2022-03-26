Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

