Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.