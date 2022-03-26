San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.11. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 15,140 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

