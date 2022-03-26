Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCHYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sands China from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sands China from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Sands China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
