Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.00.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.17. Savaria has a one year low of C$16.66 and a one year high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.77%.

Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.