Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,874. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91.

