Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.