Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $221,348,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. 2,736,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.