Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 41.10

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,292.50 ($17.02) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £241.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,288.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,270.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

