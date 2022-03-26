Seedify.fund Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.58 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00010381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $113.14 million and $3.58 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.08 or 0.07026782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,426.49 or 1.00021696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

