Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44. The company has a market cap of $334.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $10,898,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

