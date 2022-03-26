Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

