Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 1,117.2% in March

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a growth of 1,117.2% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) by 423.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Senmiao Technology worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.25 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

