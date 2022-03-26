Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

