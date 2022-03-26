Sepio Capital LP Has $2.13 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN stock opened at $267.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,163 shares of company stock valued at $57,005,962. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

