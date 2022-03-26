Sepio Capital LP Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

