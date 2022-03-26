Sepio Capital LP Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

NYSE:EFX opened at $235.46 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.80 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

