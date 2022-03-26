Sepio Capital LP Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 266.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

