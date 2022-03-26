Sepio Capital LP Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 415.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 50.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

