Sepio Capital LP Invests $3.20 Million in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 1.52% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,557,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000.

EIS opened at $74.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

