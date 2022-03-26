Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,956 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.99 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

