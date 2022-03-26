Sepio Capital LP Purchases 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 16.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 102.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,729.00.

Booking stock opened at $2,247.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,317.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,357.74. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

