Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,072 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

