Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells $10,028.00 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $10,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,844,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,700,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $4,406,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 574,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $3,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

