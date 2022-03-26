ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $561.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

