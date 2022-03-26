Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. 138,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

