Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.20) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,110.50 ($27.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £160.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,919.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,122.50 ($27.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

