Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.82.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

