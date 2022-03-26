Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 82.7%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.8 days.

AUTLF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

