Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Drops By 97.1%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

BWAGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($72.53) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($79.12) to €66.00 ($72.53) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

Shares of BAWAG Group stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.