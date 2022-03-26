Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Increases By 440.8%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 440.8% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of BNOEF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

