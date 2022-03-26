Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Drops By 62.3%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 479,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Centamin stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

