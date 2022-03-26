Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Rises By 587.0%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 587.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:EFL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,715. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $10.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
