Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 73.9%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Inpex stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.27. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

