Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Rises By 216.5%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, an increase of 216.5% from the February 28th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,231. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

