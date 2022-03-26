Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Decreases By 96.3%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock traded up 2.09 on Friday, hitting 80.30. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911. Kurita Water Industries has a 1 year low of 71.42 and a 1 year high of 106.71.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.