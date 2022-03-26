Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Increases By 845.2%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 845.2% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of RRSSF opened at 1.34 on Friday. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.27 and a fifty-two week high of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.07 and its 200-day moving average is 0.88.
Neometals Company Profile
