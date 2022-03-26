Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Drops By 94.0%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO remained flat at $$11.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 147,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

