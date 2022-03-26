Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Drops By 94.0%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN NBO remained flat at $$11.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
