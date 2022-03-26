Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Increases By 209.1%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.34. 78,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $15.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
