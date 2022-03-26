Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declines By 75.5%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NBB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 71,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,337. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.