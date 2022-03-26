Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Decreases By 92.9%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of MXCHY remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

