Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Grows By 275.9%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 275.9% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SMSEY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.20. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

